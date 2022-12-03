FRESHWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Freshworks Inc. - FRSH

FRESHWORKS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Freshworks Inc. - FRSH

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 3, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Freshworks Inc. (NasdaqGS: FRSH), if they purchased or acquired the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's September 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Freshworks investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-frsh-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Freshworks and certain of its executives and others are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents"), violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) at the time of the IPO, the Company possessed information showing that its revenue growth and billings were decelerating (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company's net dollar retention rate had stalled; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's Offering Documents were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Sundaram v. Freshworks Inc. et al., Case No. 3:22-cv-6750.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

View original content:

SOURCE ClaimsFiler