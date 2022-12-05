BIÂN BEAUTY ROLLS OUT TO NON BIÂN MEMBERS

Best In Beauty Services From Industry Leading Experts Now Within Reach

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIÂN , a private club for your well-being in Chicago's River North neighborhood, is proud to announce its exquisite beauty services are now available to members and non-members alike through a new BIÂN Beauty Membership program.

BIÂN weaves Eastern and Western wellness philosophies into all of their health programs, which extends to the BIÂN Beauty practice. Non-members can now enjoy the coveted cutting-edge beauty treatments offered under the guidance of Sri Sullivan, MD , Director of BIÂN Beauty.

A board certified physician with two decades of medical experience, Dr. Sullivan brings confidence to each patient by placing a focus on beauty to enhance physical, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing. Under her leadership, patients will enjoy an individualized holistic approach that weaves BIÂN's signature East-meets-West ethos. The celebrated BIÂN Beauty team features certified nurse practitioners and aestheticians who specialize in implementing wellness modalities into all services offered.

This integrative beauty program gives individuals access to a curated selection of medical-grade aesthetic and beauty offerings such as Botox®, pro-aging treatments, Hydrafacials, chemical peels, microneedling, body toning and laser treatments, as well as award-winning skincare from Obagi and Alastin.

"At BIÂN we believe that feeling confident in one's skin can be a major contributor to overall well-being," shares Dr. Sullivan. "The vision is to guide beauty members through a holistic approach to optimal skin health and body confidence, by adopting mindful and integrative wellness rituals."

Dr. Sullivan is also the Founder of the Chicago Aesthetics Club, a boutique medical practice specializing in cosmetic injectables. Visit www.livebian.com/beauty to browse treatments, explore membership options.

ABOUT BIÂN

BIÂN is a Private Club – for your well-being. In one collaborative ecosystem, BIÂN creates a hyper-individualized and community-based environment for members to live a vital life - focusing on physical, emotional, medical, and social health.

