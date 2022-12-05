Carle Health Partners with Health Catalyst to Achieve Data-Informed Improvement

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced an expansive, multi-year contract with Carle Health (Carle)—an integrated health system based in Urbana, Illinois that includes five hospitals, multi-specialty physician group practices with more than 1,000 doctors and advanced practice providers, and Health Alliance Medical Plans—deepening its relationship with Health Catalyst to further advance Carle's innovative analytics capabilities system-wide.

"Carle Health is excited to announce this novel partnership with Health Catalyst. When combined with our own clinical expertise, Health Catalyst will help us transform the way we use data to support organizational decisions and improve patient outcomes," said Carle Health Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Kolb. "As a transformative health care system, it's important that we lay the groundwork to ensure we're able to provide the right solutions that blend data, analytics, and medical expertise to optimize the quality of care we provide for everyone who depend on us."

Strengthening the existing relationship between Health Catalyst and Carle, this five-year agreement will include an all-access technology subscription, plus tech-enabled managed services in the areas of analytics, data management, reporting, and project management.

Beginning in January 2023, Carle Health Clinical and Business Intelligence (CBI) team members will transfer employment to Health Catalyst, where they will have the opportunity to grow professionally within Health Catalyst's enhanced environment of data literacy and technology resources. As Health Catalyst employees, transitioned team members will constitute a specialized, expert team that will continue to provide analytics support and innovation to the Carle Health system.

"We're grateful to have been a partner with such a high-performing health system as Carle these past two years, contributing to its data-driven healthcare transformation efforts," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. "We are honored to have been chosen by Carle to continue supporting them in bringing more technology to complement and strengthen their healthcare services. Carle Health will realize greater data-informed opportunities through this partnership and we look forward to the improvements they will continue to make for their patients and the larger community."

Health Catalyst is focused on deepening and strengthening existing partnerships to help clients achieve massive, measurable healthcare improvement. Health Catalyst and Carle first entered a partnership in 2020, which enabled Carle to leverage Health Catalyst's open, scalable data platform to gain access to data and analytics solutions to measure quality and cost of care, allowing for increased and efficient sharing of analytics, and provide a comparative analytics platform to help increase learnings about costs, outcomes, and trending best practices.

Upon signing this contract expansion through 2028, Carle becomes one of Health Catalyst's largest enterprise and tech-enabled outsourcing clients, reaffirming their commitment to analytics technology that improves the quality of care delivered to patients and health plan members. Health Catalyst's expanded relationship with Carle underscores the company's compelling value proposition, significant continued commercial momentum, and the trust Health Catalyst's clients place in the company. This expansion is included in the financial guidance that Health Catalyst most recently provided during its third quarter 2022 earnings.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its more than 500 clients leverage the cloud-based data platform or its other software applications—powered by data from over 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Carle Health

Carle Health combines clinical care, health insurance, research and academics in a way that solves real-world problems today with an eye toward the future. Supported by a deep philanthropic spirit, Carle is dedicated to doing what it takes to make life better for as many as possible. Its mission is to be your trusted partner in all healthcare decisions.

Based in Urbana, IL, Carle Health is an integrated system of healthcare services, which includes a five-hospital system, multi-specialty physician groups, as well as the Carle Illinois College of Medicine and the Stephens Family Clinical Research Institute.

Named a Great Place to Work®, Carle Foundation Hospital also ranks as one of America's 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades and both Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle BroMenn Medical Center hold Magnet® designation, the nation's highest honor for nursing care.

The system includes five hospitals with 806 beds, multi-specialty physician group practices with more than 1,000 doctors and advanced practice providers, and health plans including FirstCarolinaCare and Health Alliance™.

Health Alliance is a leading provider-driven health plan serving Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio and Washington, and FirstCarolinaCare health plan serves North Carolina.

