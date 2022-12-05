Crisis24 Welcomes Mark Niblett as Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Security Officer

Unmatched expertise to enable the global leader in integrated risk management to strengthen its

industry-leading position

ANNAPOLIS, Md. , Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading global integrated risk management firm Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, announced today the appointment of Mark Niblett to the position of Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Chief Security Officer.

In his role, Niblett will oversee a team providing security and medical operations and response at a global level as the firm continues to grow and strengthen its position as the leading integrated risk management company to the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations.

Coordinating closely with Crisis24's Medical Director and Medical Team, Niblett will also ensure that Crisis24 delivers integrated support to our customers. In addition, he will oversee the implementation of a long-range strategy to maintain the company's financial health and create sustainability.

Bringing decades of expertise across multi-site international and high-risk operations, Niblett recently held the role of Vice President, Security & Resilience at Weatherford International, where he led Global Security, Business Continuity & Crisis Management, across a multi-national enterprise with over 40,000 employees in more than 100 countries. Previously, he was Chief Security Officer for large Fortune 100 corporations, including Halliburton Energy Services and AECOM, which greatly contributed to his experience managing corporate resilience functions across multiple industries.

"Mark has spent his entire career in risk and security management. After a career in the UK Armed Forces, Mark became a highly-skilled corporate security and resilience executive with a demonstrated record of leading effective business continuity and risk management strategies for global players in the most challenging environments," declared Gregoire Pinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Integrated Risk Management, Crisis24. "Mark's rich network and unique industry experience will make him a true Crisis24 ambassador as we continue to build a first-class global team. We are thrilled to have him with us as his unmatched expertise will be an enormous benefit to our operations and our clients."

About Crisis24, a GardaWorld company:

Crisis24, a GardaWorld company, is widely regarded as the leading integrated risk management, crisis response, consulting and global protective solutions firm, serving the world's most influential people, disruptive brands and prominent organizations. Championed by our advanced Global Operation Centers and our highly skilled team of intelligence analysts, we offer highly specialized services, 24/7 security and consulting, with the technology and AI to power it all across the globe.

