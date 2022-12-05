GenServe, a GenNx360 Portfolio Company, Announces Appointment of Tech-Enabled Services Executive Ted Rieple as Chief Commercial Officer

PLAINVIEW, N. Y., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenServe, the leading independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator services, is pleased to announce today its appointment of Ted Rieple as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Rieple will be responsible for the company's full range of sales, marketing, and organic growth initiatives.

(PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Rieple joined the GenServe Board in 2021 after serving as the top-ranking sales executive at Park Place Technologies ("PPT") for almost 12 years. PPT provides IT infrastructure maintenance services to data centers and employs a business model that is very similar to GenServe's. PPT's market position is also based on providing outstanding maintenance and emergency services to ensure that data centers perform to world-class uptime standards. Mr. Rieple was initially PPT's Executive Vice President for Sales & Marketing and ultimately its Chief Sales Officer as it grew from a lower middle-market domestic business to a $600+ million international enterprise. He has deep experience driving organic growth and building sales teams in a dynamic, field-service-based business.

"Ted has a thorough understanding of our business and has built strong relationships across GenServe as a Director. He knows what it takes to scale a sales organization that can deliver consistent double-digit organic growth and we are thrilled that he is joining our leadership team," said Fred Smagorinsky, GenServe's CEO.

"We are delighted that Ted is coming onboard to serve as GenServe's first CCO and lead the next phase of its growth. Sustaining organic growth and continuing to build out GenServe's operating platform through M&A are critical to the company's value creation strategy," said Daphne Dufresne, Managing Partner of GenNx360 Capital Partners.

"I'm very excited to join the GenServe team. The company has established a reputation as the independent provider of choice in the generator services industry. We have a huge opportunity in front of us to extend that market leadership position in existing and new geographies as well as through new service offerings," said Ted Rieple.

About GenServe

GenServe LLC is the largest independent provider of scheduled and emergency power generator maintenance, repair, and sales with locations throughout the North Atlantic region, Florida and Texas. The company primarily serves commercial customers in a variety of different industries. The company's extensive service platform positions it as a one-stop-shop for all generator needs. Established in 1990, the Company has the largest team of independent service technicians in North America. GenServe is headquartered in Plainview, NY and is a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.genserveinc.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include packaging, industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.gennx360.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

Fred Smagorinsky, CEO

GenServe LLC

Email: fsmagorinsky@genserveinc.com

Tel: (631) 435-0437

(PRNewsfoto/GenNx360 Capital Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners