Johnson Controls Appoints Jim Lucas as Vice President, Investor Relations

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Jim Lucas as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective today.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jim to our team. His diverse background and strong track record of financial leadership, investor relations strategy, and Wall Street expertise will be invaluable to Johnson Controls. Further, Jim's extensive investment community network and experience in the industrial space will be a great asset to our team as we execute on our strategic growth priorities," said Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Lucas served as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Investor Relations at Pentair. Prior to Pentair, Lucas spent 20 years as a sell-side analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, NatWest Markets and Raymond James covering a variety of industries, primarily industrials. He holds a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Tampa College.

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

