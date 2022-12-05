ZURICH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group is pleased to announce the opening of two new sales organizations, Neoss Norden AB and Neoss UK & Ireland Ltd. These two organizations will ensure our continued growth and commercialization of our expanding product portfolio in the region. Most important, it will help us to better support dental professionals and their patients in Europe. Both organizations will begin operations December 1st, 2022.

Neoss® Group Opens Two New Sales Offices in Europe (PRNewswire)

"These two organizations are an important foundation to be able to support our growing customer base in Europe. Increasing our footprint in these markets is important to us, this is where it all started for Neoss. The Nordic region is particularly important due to it is where our implants are produced, our R&D is located and the dental implant heritage."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of Neoss Group

As previously announced, Albin Wahlstrand will be the Managing Director for Neoss Norden AB. He brings over 20 years of experience within the dental industry and has worked with every aspect of the dental business including sales, product management, and business development.

Neoss Norden AB organization is located in the Biotech Center building next to the Institute of Odontology, University of Gothenburg. Neoss Norden AB, Arvid Wallgrens backe 20, 413 46 Göteborg, Sweden.

Fernando Spieler, current National Sales Manager will be promoted to Managing Director for the newly formed Neoss UK & Ireland Ltd. He has been part of the Neoss family for almost 2 years and before this has over 15 years of experience within the medical device industry.

Neoss UK & Ireland Ltd organization is in the same building as Neoss Ltd, Windsor House, Cornwall Rd, Harrogate HG1 2PW, United Kingdom.

About Neoss®

Neoss offers intelligent solutions that are intuitively easy to use. Our products allow dental professionals to provide reliable and cost-effective treatments to their patients with predictable long-term results. We strive to set new standards by leading the market with ingenuity and integrity. In developing smart treatment solutions and working closely with each practice, Neoss makes the complex less complicated. We call that Intelligent Simplicity. Headquartered in Harrogate, UK, with research and development based in Gothenburg, Sweden, the company has established a global footprint with a long-standing presence in key markets. To find out more visit https://www.neoss.com

