HBO Max Launches on Prime Video in the U.S.

Prime Video Channels adds HBO Max back to its robust offerings for U.S. customers

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon today announced that HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S.

Warner Bros. Discovery Logo (PRNewswire)

Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max for $14.99 per month. Subscribers will have access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Additionally, subscribers will have access to the expanded content offering that will be available in Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming service when it launches next year.

"We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience," said Cem Sibay, Vice President, Prime Video. "It's truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics' response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan favorite entertainment on Prime Video."

"Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels," said Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

JB Perrette, CEO and President, Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery added, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

HBO Max is a one-of-a-kind streaming service, delivering unique stories, complex characters, immersive new worlds, and innovative entertainment across every genre. HBO Max delivers a great array of series, movies, and specials for audiences of all ages to love, consistently surfacing fresh, distinctive, talk-worthy programming from HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster films.

New HBO Max subscribers can enjoy recent award-winning programming such as HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, THE WHITE LOTUS, SUCCESSION, and HACKS, as well as iconic drama series like GAME OF THRONES, THE SOPRANOS, and THE WIRE and comedies FRIENDS and THE BIG BANG THEORY. Upcoming programming includes the third and final season of the HBO Original drama series HIS DARK MATERIALS, the second season of the Max Original GOSSIP GIRL, the four part HBO docuseries BRANSON, the fourth season of the Max Original DOOM PATROL (12/8), the Max Original concert special LIZZO: LIVE IN CONCERT (12/31), and the premiere of the HBO Original drama series THE LAST OF US (1/15), based on the critically acclaimed video game of the same name.

Prime members can subscribe with no extra apps to download beyond Prime Video, and no cable required by visiting amazon.com/channels/hbomax. The channel subscription can be canceled at any time.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs, and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products, including Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV, and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com .

About HBO Max

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers best-in-class quality entertainment, delivering the greatest array of series, movies, and specials from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals and blockbuster films. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. Currently available in 61 countries, HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by European launches in the Nordics, Iberia, the Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe.

About Prime Video

Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of movies, series, and sports—all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.

Included with Prime Video : Watch movies, series, and sports, including Thursday Night Football . Enjoy series and films including Emmy winners The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, Emmy-nominated satirical superhero drama The Boys , and the smash hits The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , Samaritan, Thirteen Lives, The Tender Bar, Being the Ricardos, The Tomorrow War, Reacher, and Coming 2 America . Prime members also get access to licensed content.







Prime Video Channels : Prime members can add channels like HBO Max, discovery+, Paramount+, BET+, EPIX, ViX+, PBS KIDS, NBA League Pass, MLB.TV, STARZ, and SHOWTIME—no extra apps to download, and no cable required. Only pay for the ones you want, and cancel anytime. View the full list of channels available at amazon.com/channels.





Rent or Buy : Enjoy new-release movies to rent or buy, entire seasons of current TV shows available to buy, and special deals just for Prime members.







Instant access : Watch at home or on the go with your choice of hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TV.







Enhanced experiences: Make the most of every viewing with 4K Ultra HD- and High Dynamic Range (HDR)-compatible content. Go behind the scenes of your favorite movies and TV shows with exclusive X-Ray access, powered by IMDb. Save it for later with select mobile downloads for offline viewing.

Prime Video is just one of many shopping, savings, and entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, along with fast, free shipping on millions of Prime-eligible items at Amazon.com, ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup, unlimited photo storage, exclusive deals and discounts, prescription savings, and access to ad-free music, books, and games. To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Prime, visit: amazon.com/prime .

