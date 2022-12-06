Smart Cities company Cocoflo Innovations to launch business in Virginia, fuelling economic growth in the United States

STAFFORD, VA, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - December 6 (PRWEB) - Cocoflo, a rapidly growing SaaS company that provides cloud-based city service solutions to governments around the world, announced its business expansion into the state of Virginia. The company's official U.S. launch was commemorated at a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 30, 2022 at the Virginia Smart Community Testbed, where Cocoflo's Virginia office will be headquartered. This initiative will take place in collaboration with the Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) and the Stafford County Department of Economic Development.

"We are very pleased to announce the expansion of our business operations to Stafford, Virginia," said Jonathan Levitt, Vice President, Growth of Cocoflo. "This is a fantastic opportunity to partner with the VIPC, an organization whose commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and startups is admirable and impressive. We look forward to building our team in Virginia, further expanding throughout the state and region, and providing government software solutions that will benefit the entire community."

Located within the DC, Maryland, Virginia (DMV) corridor and with a population of approximately 156,000, Stafford is one of the fastest-growing counties in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The region is a hub for technology and innovation, and is a popular destination for IT workers to gain employment.

"Congratulations Cocoflo for opening your first US location here in Stafford. We are excited to welcome this international and innovative business to our growing smart tech economy." said Monica Gary, Stafford County Aquia District Supervisor.

Cocoflo will lead the "Commonwealth of Virginia SmartAlerts" initiative, a pilot project that will improve Stafford's critically-identified flood zones. SmartAlerts will integrate with IoT devices across the region that supply valuable data to keep citizens safe in case of a flood emergency. The objective of SmartAlerts is to use live data to quickly and clearly communicate information that will minimize harm to citizens, city infrastructure and the economy. SmartAlerts will act as a pilot project for the rest of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the entire country.

Cocoflo is a software company offering a digital platform designed to revolutionize the way government services are available, both internally for administrative management and externally for citizen engagement. Cocoflo provides a Cloud-Based platform for state and local governments (using existing systems and existing data). To find out more visit www.cocoflo.tech.

