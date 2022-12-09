MemryX Inc. opens R&D center in Bangalore, India - advancing simple and scalable processing solutions for Edge AI

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a pioneering startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced today it has opened an engineering center in Bangalore, India.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-in-memory technology and data-flow architecture. (PRNewswire)

The opening of the Bangalore site is complementary to existing MemryX engineering capabilities in Taipei, Hsinchu, and Ann Arbor. MemryX offers a differentiated high efficiency, low power, and scalable Edge AI solution that is easy to deploy, benefitting both designers and end users. End applications for MemryX's technology include surveillance cameras, automobiles, industrial IoT, and metaverse applications.

"As the world continues to become more reliant on AI, many traditional chip makers continue to extend existing architectures and make difficult tradeoffs in terms of power, performance, cost, compatibility, and ease of deployment," said Jayaprakash (Jay) Bharadwaj, an industry veteran who leads the Bangalore site. "The recent opening of our R&D center in Bangalore underscores our commitment to developing differentiated core architectures built from the ground-up to deliver customer-friendly features."

While the U.S. and China have led the AI development race in recent years, India is rapidly becoming a hotbed of AI innovation, with multiple startups emerging in recent months.

"The Edge AI hardware market will continue to grow at a fast CAGR for the foreseeable future, and MemryX is poised to capitalize on this growth with our leading-edge AI accelerator," said Keith Kressin, MemryX president and CEO. "Our expansion into India allows us to tap into the regional talent pool with a lot of semiconductor experience and is rapidly growing capabilities in artificial intelligence."

Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Wei Lu, MemryX is working to develop a leading AI accelerator for edge devices. Dr. Lu, an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science professor at the University of Michigan, worked over 10 years on memory centric computing architectures, and spent nearly three years at MemryX developing and proving the company's unique approach. His expertise in memory systems and neuromorphic computing is internationally recognized.

MemryX is currently hiring in Bangalore, and is sampling their MX3 AI Accelerator solution to customers and partners across multiple markets. Demonstrations will be given by invitation only at the upcoming Consumer Electronics show, the week of Jan. 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-in-memory technology and data-flow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power and a high-performance architecture, MemryX solutions are able to power AI needs for a number of industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX has headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., with offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MemryX