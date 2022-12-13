Apache Corporation Selects Omnira Software for Reserves Management

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Omnira Software, the creator of MOSAIC, the market leader in providing solutions for reserves management and petroleum economics, announces that Apache Corporation, a global leader in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, has selected MOSAIC™ to modernize its reserve management process.

Apache Corporation selected MOSAIC™ by Omnira Software to modernize its oil and gas reserve management process.

Based in Houston, Apache Corporation explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the U.S., Egypt, and the U.K.

To standardize and digitalize its workflows for economics and reserves management, Apache envisioned a unified, innovative approach to handle multiple and varied workflows of the value chain in one software platform. Apache sought to partner with an organization that delivers exemplary customer support and ongoing customer-driven solution modernization.

Omnira's commitment to MOSAIC™'s performance, platform flexibility, implementation expertise, and client support were key aspects of the decision. MOSAIC™'s intelligent framework will enable timely access, collaboration and decision support to Apache stakeholders and management in crucial decision-making activities and reserves reporting.

"We expect MOSAIC™ to play a significant role in streamlining our reserves reconciliation processes and make our business more efficient," said Mark Bender, Apache Corporation's Director of Reserves.

"Apache is an early visionary, identifying the need for a value chain-centric solution to optimize important workflows and enhance efficiency," said Francisco Gomez, CEO of Omnira Software. "We are excited to be working with Apache and are confident that MOSAIC™'s comprehensive, single solution and unmatched SLA-driven client support will support Apache's requirements."

About Omnira

Omnira specializes in software solutions for the oil and gas industry to help exploration and production (E&P) companies make better capital investments and operations decisions. Its solutions support critical E&P processes, including reserves management, planning, and different engineering and operations processes. Omnira's solutions deliver efficiencies, confidence in the data, and insights for E&P companies to develop their hydrocarbon resources, maximizing shareholder value that attracts investment capital.

