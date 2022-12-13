Birthdays
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Aviation Insurance Australia

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Brisbane, Queensland-based Aviation Insurance Australia. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.)
Founded in 1993, Aviation Insurance Australia is a specialist retail insurance broker serving aviation and aerospace clients throughout the country. Ian Tait and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Paul Harvey, Managing Director of Specialisms for Gallagher in Australia.

"Aviation Insurance Australia is a well-respected broker that enhances our aviation capabilities and offers cross-selling opportunities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Ian and his associates to our growing, global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

