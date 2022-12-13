Desert Diamond Mechanical Installs Two Free HVAC Units Through Holiday Give-Back Program

Two Deserving Individuals Receive New HVAC Unit by the Christmas Holiday

PHOENIX, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) firm and community leader, Desert Diamond Mechanical, announced today the results of its Holiday Giving Program to donate and install a new high-efficiency HVAC unit for a deserving member of the Phoenix metro community. The company selected two individuals and both HVAC units have been installed -- just in time for the Christmas holiday.

Milorad Djuric from Glendale and Carolyn Rhodes of Phoenix each received a free Trane unit including installation, valued up to $12,000, from Desert Diamond.

The online submission process opened several weeks ago. Desert Diamond intended to select just one recipient; however, both Djuric and Rhodes had such compelling stories submitted on their behalf by each of their children, that the Desert Diamond team felt it was important to select two recipients instead.

"We have been serving the air conditioning and heating needs of homes and businesses across the Phoenix Valley for decades," said Carlo Cardella, owner and president of Desert Diamond. "We love this community, and we know how difficult it can be for people that don't have good-working HVAC systems in place – or none at all. Heating and air conditioning are crucial comforts of home here in the Phoenix desert. We are thrilled we were able to help Milorad and Carolyn this holiday season with a gift that will keep on giving -- improving the comforts of their homes and saving on their energy bills for years to come."

According to recent reports, nearly 3 percent of Phoenix metro residence live without heating and air conditioning in their homes, and that number is expected to rise due to people's inability to afford the cost to repair inefficient or failed HVAC units.

The Desert Diamond Holiday Giving Program is part of its Desert Diamond Cares initiative, under which the firm has given away Trane HVAC units across the past several years to various beneficiaries, including the nonprofit, Arizona Small Dog Rescue. Learn more about Desert Diamond here.

Please click here for a photo of Carolyn Rhodes with her new HVAC unit and here for a photo of Milorad Djuric at his home with the Desert Diamond install crew.

Media: Mardi Larson, Amendola for Desert Diamond Mechanical, mlarson@acmarketingpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Desert Diamond