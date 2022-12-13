SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Freshworks Inc. - FRSH

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Freshwarks Inc. ("Freshworks or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRSH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Freshworks and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 22, 2021, Freshworks conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), offering 28.5 million shares of its common stock to the investing public at a price of $36 per share (the "Offering Price"). According to the IPO's offering documents (the "Offering Documents"), Freshworks' business had "grown rapidly" in the lead up to the IPO and the Company observed "broad appeal of [its] products to customers of all sizes and geographies." Consequently, the Company's growth rates and purportedly "healthy" net dollar retention rates reached levels not previously achieved, and there was no indication that either was decelerating. However, the Offering Documents failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO, Freshworks' revenue growth and billings had encountered significant obstacles. As the truth about Freshworks' business and operations came to light after the IPO, the Company's share price fell sharply, damaging investors.

