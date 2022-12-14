Tango Recognized in Chrome Web Store Favorite's of 2022 List, Amid Year of Significant Growth, Major Funding and Product Momentum

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango , the browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work, today announced it has been named to the Chrome Web Store Favorite's of 2022 list after just one year in the market. The Chrome editorial team named Tango among its favorite tools based on its extension quality, compliance with program policies, end-to-end user experience, user delight, relevance and more. Today's recognition tops off the end to an impressive year of company growth, industry accolades and product milestones.

The browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work. (PRNewsfoto/Tango) (PRNewswire)

"For Tango, 2022 felt like catching lightning in a bottle, except it kept happening over and over,'' said Ken Babcock, Co-Founder and CEO of Tango. "I'm most proud of the team we've built and how we've focused on our customers. Building a beloved product requires that combination, and we've just scratched the surface. As we look ahead to 2023, we're motivated to deliver time-savings to creators - and soon consumers - of knowledge. For organizations, we will showcase how documentation is the number one leading indicator of operational excellence."

The rise of remote and hybrid work has accelerated the importance of process, knowledge sharing and documentation in successfully scaling teams and companies. Tango removes the friction from process documentation by making it easy to create how-to guides with perfectly cropped screenshots in seconds—empowering teams with the knowledge they need to succeed.

Key 2022 Achievements

Successful Series A Funding: The company raised $14 million in its Series A funding in June, bringing its total funding to $19.7 million . In addition to Tiger, Slack and Atlassian Ventures, existing Tango investors also participated.

Industry Recognitions : Tango was named to Fast Company's 2022 Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries. G2 Crowd Reviews also recognized Tango as the Fall 2022 Leader in three categories: Work Instructions, Screen & Video Capture, and Knowledge Management. : Tango was named to2022list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.also recognized Tango as the Fall 2022 Leader in three categories: Work Instructions, Screen & Video Capture, and Knowledge Management.

Product Expansion: Building upon its flagship product, Tango released Workspaces in 2022 to enable teams to be more collaborative and easily document processes like standard operating procedures, training guides and product updates. Tango also launched the Enterprise Edition of its award-winning solution, featuring a secure enterprise Workspace, single sign-on and complete collaboration capabilities. Building upon its flagship product, Tango releasedin 2022 to enable teams to be more collaborative and easily document processes like standard operating procedures, training guides and product updates. Tango also launched theof its award-winning solution, featuring a secure enterprise Workspace, single sign-on and complete collaboration capabilities.

Growing Customer Base: With a majority of users saving three or more hours every week with Tango, the company has seen an increase of 10x year-on-year, surpassing 200,000 active users and serving large organizations including LinkedIn, Netflix, Keller Williams, Indeed, Verizon, and Clincierge.

Expanded Partner Network: Tango established strategic new partnerships in 2022, including its sponsorship of Guru's Knowledge Fest in September— a virtual experience exploring knowledge management strategies for the new world of work.

Leadership and Team Expansion: Tango welcomed 22 new members to the team, including Nick Wentz , former VP of Marketing for Clearbit, as the organization's first Head of Marketing.

Compliance Sorted: Tango officially became SOC 2 Type 2 compliant in 2022. This standard ensures an organization is securely handling customer data. To achieve this, the company implemented more than 100 security controls across the business. : Tango officially becamein 2022. This standard ensures an organization is securely handling customer data. To achieve this, the company implemented more than 100 security controls across the business.

To learn more about how Tango supports teams on their path to success while transforming process documentation, visit www.tango.us .

About Tango

Tango takes the pain out of documenting processes by automatically generating how-to guides while you work. Our browser extension and desktop application make it easy for teams to share and scale their knowledge so that everyone feels empowered to learn processes, use new tools, and be their best at work. Our mission is to make Process the operational backbone of any organization by surfacing and championing who gets what done and how. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

