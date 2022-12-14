Top French Menswear Brands Demo MySize's FirstLook Smart Mirror at French Menswear Federation Event in Paris

French brands showcased their winter 22/23 collection while demoing FirstLook Smart Mirror in front of influencers, VIPs, and celebrity stylists

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize , Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company", an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, today announced MySize partnered with Promas, the French Menswear Federation, during Promas' 2-day fashion event on December 7th and 8th, 2022 in Paris, France to demo and present its FirstLook Smart Mirror.

In Paris, at the French Menswear Federation, an influencer uses MySize’s FirstLook Smart Mirror to view a Giorgio & Mario 22/23 winter collection jacket. (PRNewswire)

FirstLook Smart Mirror is an interactive, mirror-like touch display that provides shoppers in physical stores with an enhanced online shopping experience featuring a 3D "try it on" avatar experience, personalized size recommendations from MySizeID, style recommendations, and contactless checkout. Seamlessly fitting into any retail environment with third-party point-of-sale systems integration, it can be placed in fitting rooms and other high-traffic, strategic locations.

Promas, a premier fashion event, showcased the winter 22/23 menswear collections of a dozen French brands including Béton Ciré, Gab+riel, Giorgio & Mario, Le Petit Dakarois, Pas Une Marque, Studio Rice, and The Hideoutclothing. Attendees including an estimated 100 French fashion influencers, VIPs, and celebrity stylists discovered these exciting fashion brands and FirstLook Smart Mirror.

MySize presented its First Look Smart Mirror and provided a demo for attendees featuring clothing from the French brand Giorgio & Mario. During the event, influencers tried on the latest collections from a variety of brands and viewed themselves on FirstLook Smart Mirror.

"FirstLook Smart Mirror is a highly innovative, next-generation mirror that hybridizes retail apparel shopping, merging the digital-online user experience that so many have become accustomed to into the traditional physical retail store environment," stated MySize CEO Ronen Luzon. "We were pleased to participate in this major French menswear fashion event where top retail influencers got to experience FirstLook Smart Mirror firsthand. We believe this will lead to greater interest from retailers and subsequent installations of the mirror in more physical store locations."

MySize offers FirstLook Smart Mirror to retailers on a purchase or lease option, with a subscription service for data and interactive functionality.

About MySize Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends MySize's reach into physical stores and is expected to contribute to revenues through unit sales and recurring service fees.

MySize has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about MySize, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com .

Forward-looking Statements

