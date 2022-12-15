Jones Sign To Expand Richmond Facility

Expansion drives demand for more employees

GREEN BAY, Wis., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Sign has been providing industry leading signage solutions since 1910. Its business has grown significantly and the company has expanded their offerings far beyond signage. Today Jones Sign, the parent company, has six manufacturing facilities and five additional niche divisions including Jones Architectural Creations, Jones Sports, Jones Lighting Services, Jones Outdoor, and National Mallfront & Design. The growth continues for Jones Sign with the expansion of its facility located at 11046 Leadbetter Road Ashland, Virginia.

The new Richmond plant will have 33,000 square feet of production floor, more than doubling the current size of 16,000 square feet. The move is planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2023 and the facility will be located only 3 miles north of the current facility.

Additional manufacturing space will expand production capacity and be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. Jones Sign is looking for employees in a variety of positions to meet the needs of the expansion. According to Josh Jewett, Operations Manager, "We will be growing our staff from 17 employees to about 45 when it's all said and done. The building is brand new and currently under construction, so we will be the first tenants."

The new positions that the Richmond expansion will demand include metal fabricators, installers, project managers, production employees, painters, and crating specialists.

"We are excited to meet the expanding demands of our valued customers," said Todd Patrickus, Executive Vice President of Jones Sign. "We are proud of our team and optimistic that we'll attract new employees in the Richmond area that will continue to share our work ethic and drive our business forward."

From custom façades and canopies to complete structures and other non-signage related architectural elements, Jones Sign has been transforming buildings, complexes and more since 1910. Headquartered in De Pere, Wis. with 14 locations across North America, the Jones team of designers, engineers, fabricators, installers and project managers can assist with any or all parts of a project for a streamlined process.

