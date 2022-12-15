OGA CEO BOND OMAN NAMED HEALTHCARE REAL ESTATE INFLUENCER

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Oman, co-founder and CEO of OGA, a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, was named a Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate by the GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

Oman, who founded OGA in 1991 with late partner Tom Gibson, has led the company through the completion of more than 500 medical real estate developments in 35 states. The facilities range in size from 5,000 to 150,000 square feet and include medical office buildings, hospitals, cancer centers behavioral health facilities, labs, outpatient surgery centers and urgent care centers.

As a trusted real estate partner and respected developer of innovative health care facilities, Oman and his team offer each client a positive, customized experience and focus on helping hospitals and physician practices grow and succeed.

"Being named a Key Influencer in Healthcare Real Estate is a reflection of our deep understanding of the healthcare industry and OGA's extensive experience and expertise in development, project management and acquisitions," said Bond Oman, CEO of OGA. "I am honored to be recognized by GlobeSt. and proud of our team's commitment to helping our clients build the future of healthcare."

The GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum defines Healthcare Real Estate Influencers as professionals, teams or companies who shape the healthcare real estate market, drive its performance and make a significant impact on the industry.

Last year, Oman was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Healthcare Real Estate Insights.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

