InventHelp Inventor Develops a Portable Wipe Dispenser (CNC-865)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was in physical therapy during the pandemic and noticed that the therapist spent a lot of time walking around looking and locating wipes to clean every object I worked with," said an inventor from Boone, N.C., "so I invented the FANITIZER"

The patent-pending invention allows individuals to have access to sanitizing wipes without carrying them within a large package. Conveniently worn or stored in a tote, it could be taken with the user whenever leaving home and used on hands, groceries, touch pads, credit card scanners, door handles, etc. The invention is convenient, practical, easy to use, effective and may be of use long after herd immunity for COVID-19 has been reached. It could be produced in an array of colors with various ornate designs.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-865, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

