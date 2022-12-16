Unique Crude-to-Chemicals Technology Set to Deploy in First Commercial Development

Innovative technology will help operators meet their needs for lower carbon footprint and greater energy efficiency, and adapt to the evolving petrochemical market

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, today announced that its licensed TC2C™ crude-to-chemicals technology will move forward in its first commercial deployment through S-Oil's Shaheen Project in South Korea.

S-Oil recently confirmed its final investment decision on the Shaheen Project. Once complete, Shaheen will be one of the world's largest ethylene plants and the first commercial deployment of TC2C, a breakthrough technology that transforms whole crude into value-added chemicals.

"TC2C increases chemical yield more than any other crude-to-chemicals technology currently under development, while also enhancing energy efficiency, reducing carbon intensity and lowering operating costs," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "As we reach milestones such as S-Oil's final investment decision, we are grateful for our partnership with Saudi Aramco Technologies Company and Chevron Lummus Global. These milestones put us closer to revolutionizing petrochemical production and transitioning to more sustainable processes."

S-Oil's new plant will deploy several Lummus and Chevron Lummus Global (CLG) technologies to process crude to produce ethylene, propylene, butadiene and other basic chemicals. Upon completion, the plant will have an annual production capacity of up to 3.2 million tons of petrochemicals.

TC2C converts crude into value-added chemicals in a uniquely integrated process combining Lummus' ethylene technology with Saudi Aramco's separation and catalyst technologies and CLG's hydroprocessing catalysts and reactor technologies. TC2C maximizes conversion of crude at lower carbon intensity, higher energy efficiency and lower capital than conventional refinery/petrochemical complexes. Unlike any other crude-to-chemicals technology, TC2C processes low-value refinery streams such as slurry oil and pyrolysis oil, and it can be tailored to maximize olefins, aromatics or any combination.

Saudi Aramco is the majority shareholder of S-Oil. In 2018, Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, Lummus and CLG entered into the joint development agreement for the development, commercialization and marketing of TC2C.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com .

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading process technology licensor for refining hydroprocessing technologies and alternative source fuels, as well as a global leader in catalyst system supply. CLG offers the most complete bottom-of-the-barrel solution for upgrading heavy oil residues. Our research and development experts are continuously seeking advancements in technology and catalysts that will improve operating economics for your next project. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

