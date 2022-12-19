CHICAGO AUTO SHOW AND ASSOCIATION OF NATIONAL ADVERTISERS PARTNER ON 2023 DRIVING INFLUENCE AWARD

Campaign Submissions Accepted Today through Jan. 23

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Chicago Auto Show's partnership with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), campaign submissions are now being accepted for the 2023 Driving Influence Award. Show organizers are encouraging its automotive manufacturer exhibitors to submit a creative and effective influencer marketing campaign for consideration.

This year’s award will highlight campaigns with a special emphasis on reaching audiences including women, BIPOC & LGBTQ.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 23, 2023, and the top three manufacturer finalists will be notified by the ANA and show organizers shortly thereafter. One final winner will be announced in conjunction with the Chicago Auto Show's Media Preview (Feb. 9-10). The winning manufacturer will have the opportunity to present the campaign details during ANA's influencer marketing committee meeting, which will take place on Feb. 10 during the show's Media Preview. All participants will have special access to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show following the event.

2023 marks the fourth year of the partnership with ANA, and this year's award will highlight campaigns with a special emphasis on reaching a variety of audiences including women, BIPOC and LGBTQ.

"Automakers are some of the most innovative and creative when it comes to advertising and messaging to reach a wide variety of audiences, and we want to highlight those outstanding campaigns that celebrate diversity and inclusion," said Chicago Auto Show Chairman Kevin Keefe. "Our partnership with the ANA on the Driving Influence Award is a perfect way for us to highlight automakers who leverage the power of influencers and content creators to reach a vast audience, and there's no better venue to do so than at our Social Media Preview with the Chicago Auto Showa as the backdrop."

"The ANA is proud to partner with the Chicago Auto Show for a fourth year on the 2023 Driving Influence Award to honor automakers' most creative and impactful influencer marketing campaigns," said Leah Marshall, senior director, influencer marketing at the ANA. "With brands' growing emphasis on reaching GenZennial consumers authentically and creatively, this year's emphasis on campaigns designed to reach BIPOC and LGBTQ audiences couldn't be more aligned with the ANA's goals around inclusive and representative marketing."

To be eligible, the campaign must have launched on or after Jan. 1, 2022, and ended by Dec. 31, 2022. In addition, the campaign needs to be focused on reaching a diverse audience and must have leveraged the influencer's social media channels and audience to promote an automotive product or service. Finally, the campaign must demonstrate measurable results. The ANA judges will be looking for strategy, creativity and results.

For more information or to submit a campaign for consideration, please visit https://www.chicagoautoshow.com/media/2023-ana-award/. For more information on the Chicago Auto Show, please visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2023 public show is Feb. 11-20 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

About the Association of National Advertisers

The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

