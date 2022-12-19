Mathnasium Hires Chief Development Officer

Kevin Shen Leads Brand Development for Internationally Known Math Learning Centers

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathnasium, an international franchise leader with over 1,000 math tutoring centers and counting, has appointed Kevin Shen as Chief Development Officer.

Kevin joins Mathnasium with 13 years of investment banking and franchising experience. For the last eight years, he has been an executive at Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc., mostly recently serving as the Vice President, Head of Real Estate Development and Franchise Sales.

The hiring follows recent c-level leadership changes announced earlier this year as the company continues to invest in the direction and support system for franchisees.

"Being immersed in the franchising and investment banking world, I had always admired private equity backed brands and have a ton of respect for Michael Davis and his extensive experience as a CEO working with top-notch companies. As I met more of the leadership team and franchisees, it became clear why this is the perfect time to join Mathnasium with its endless industry tailwinds," said Shen. "It is also so easy to get behind the mission of changing lives through math. Our reputable global brand and the passion behind our franchisees is so authentic, it cannot be replicated."

Shen and the team will be hyper-focused on growing Mathnasium's footprint, attracting more multi-center operators and supporting existing franchisees with expansion.

"It was important to find a leader like Kevin who aligns with Mathnasium's values and believes in our larger mission to make math enjoyable by teaching true comprehension," said Michael Davis, CEO of Mathnasium. "Our franchisees are seeing record breaking enrollments as families seek additional local resources to help their children improve grades in math and reach new levels of understanding. Every new center ensures Mathnasium's mission will get to more student's, families, and communities."

Mathnasium hit over 100,000 enrollments in the U.S. for the first time in the company's history as the spike in supplemental education continues to climb.

Based on the findings of The Nation's Report Card 2022, which is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department – math scores show major decline for Fourth and Eighth-Graders throughout the pandemic.

"Our Center Directors, math instructors and small business owners around the world are using the time-tested Mathnasium Method to make a difference in their local communities," said Shen. "We're intentionally growing this brand because of the rewarding results for both students, families and franchisees. Our high NPS scores and annual accolades show that we have a fantastic playbook for how to thrive in the math education sector."

Mathnasium retains its position as the leader in the math tutoring space by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. The Mathnasium Method™ is a proven proprietary teaching method and the driving force behind the company's growth since 2002.

About Mathnasium

Mathnasium is North America's leading math-only supplemental education franchise, operating in 9 countries. Since 2002, the Mathnasium Method™ — the result of decades of hands-on instruction and development —has been transforming the lives of children in grades K-12 by offering comprehensive assessments, fully individualized learning plans, and teaching true math comprehension. With more than 1,100 learning centers worldwide, Mathnasium has been ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's list of top 500 franchises 15 times since 2004. For more information about Mathnasium franchise opportunities, visit https://mathnasiumfranchise.com/.

