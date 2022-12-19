Steel Dynamics Set to Join S&P 500; Super Micro Computer to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASD:STLD) will replace Abiomed Inc. (NASD:ABMD) in the S&P 500 and Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD:SMCI) will replace Steel Dynamics in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 22. S&P 500 constituent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is acquiring Abiomed in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
December 22, 2022
S&P 500
Addition
Steel Dynamics
STLD
Materials
S&P 500
Deletion
Abiomed
ABMD
Health Care
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Super Micro Computer
SMCI
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Steel Dynamics
STLD
Materials
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
