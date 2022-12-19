Under new leadership from their founder, Real World Academy aims to revamp education in 2023

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real World Academy (RWA) has made an undeniable impression in the education space by providing young people with a unique combination of academic tutoring, professional mentorship, and career coaching. Since its founding in 2012, RWA has provided its services to high school and college students in Morristown, NJ and beyond, and has grown its range of support. Most recently, RWA partnered with top education institutions and corporations such as PSE&G to provide services for those seeking professional development training. Their founder and now president, Domenico Randazzo, has been surprised by how fast their services have made an impression with those seeking support.

"I co-founded Real World Academy with my cousin, Dr. Anthony Longo, when we were both coming of age and feeling frustrated with the lack of attention we received in school when it came to career guidance. Our vision was to give the next generation of creative minds the scaffolding to pursue a career in alignment with their passions. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for how many lives the organization has touched in recent years."

Domenico, who was recently elected as RWA's president after spending years as its chief marketing officer, is working to push the organization to new heights. Since confronting a variety of challenges presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic, RWA has mentored over 600 students across the United States. While trying to address the social-emotional and soft skill gaps in education, RWA has engaged with students in high school, into and through college, by being the only organization providing professional development and career exploration in a social-emotional framework through a holistic approach, and meeting the unique, unfulfilled needs of these students.

Just as RWA started out as a family business, it continues to promote the philosophy of "the village" it takes to build a community, with each individual adding to the whole. The staff includes social workers, clinical psychologists, journalists, guidance counselors, artists, financial specialists, entrepreneurs, and civic leaders. The intellectual diversity provided by RWA stands in a category of its own and is why it has quickly become the go-to destination for those seeking support in designing their future.

