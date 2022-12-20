COLUMBIA PACIFIC ADVISORS' BUSINESS FINANCE STRATEGY CELEBRATES THREE YEAR ANNIVERSARY

CPBF Has Invested Over $250 Million Across 13 Transactions Ranging in Size From $7 Million to $30 Million.

SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Pacific Advisors' Business Finance strategy (CPBF), a Seattle-based fund which makes debt and structured equity investments in privately-held and sponsor backed companies, celebrated its three year anniversary of business operations.

"CPBF marks its third anniversary with gathering momentum. We are honored to work with dynamic founders and other entrepreneurial business leaders who choose to partner with CPBF to finance value-creating strategic initiatives," said Trent Stedman, Managing Director of CPBF. "Our team's diverse and deep experience and solutions-oriented approach have enabled shareholders of privately held middle market companies to generate gains of more than $350 million in this short time, through minimally-dilutive financings for acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and balance sheet repositionings."

Since launching in 2019, CPBF has provided financing solutions across 13 transactions in eight states and deployed over $250 million. CPBF led the origination and structuring of all loans which range in size from $7 million to $30 million. Additionally, over 85 percent of the total loans have been provided to privately-held companies.

CPBF has deployed capital in various industries including electronics, gaming, healthcare, HVAC, logistics, payments, semiconductor, B2B software, and waste management. A few transaction highlights include:

$16 million debt investment to grow their last-mile delivery service ahead of its successful sale to The successful exit of FragilePAK , which utilized adebt investment to grow their last-mile delivery service ahead of its successful sale to Greenbriar Equity Group

$17 million debt investment and equity backstop for Portland -based independent sponsor, debt investment and equity backstop for-based independent sponsor, Bridgehouse Capital , to support their acquisition of Signal Hound

$16 million to $23 million to support their continued development of innovative analog chipsets for AR/VR, medical devices, and networking products. Increased Triad Semiconductor 's facility fromto support their continued development of innovative analog chipsets for AR/VR, medical devices, and networking products.

$30 million delayed draw term loan to Washington -based, doctor-led MSO pursuing a regional consolidation strategy in ophthalmology. delayed draw term loan to Sight Partners , a-based, doctor-led MSO pursuing a regional consolidation strategy in ophthalmology.

ABOUT COLUMBIA PACIFIC BUSINESS FINANCE

Columbia Pacific Business Finance (CPBF) makes direct investments in growing midsize companies throughout the country. The evergreen fund delivers structured equity, venture, bridge, and mezzanine debt solutions, offering flexibility and creativity to support its financing partners. CPBF focuses on partnerships with privately held and sponsor-backed businesses across a wide range of sectors. Its parent company, Columbia Pacific Advisors, manages $4.1 billion of alternative assets (as of 6/30/2022), including public and private equities. For more information, visit www.columbiapacific.com.

