Practifi Selected As Performance Optimization Platform by Concurrent Advisors

Practifi's Scalable CRM Offering Will Strengthen Concurrent's Mission of Empowering Advisors'

Entrepreneurship

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a performance optimization platform for the wealth management industry, is partnering with Concurrent Investment Advisors, LLC (Concurrent), a rapidly-growing independent firm that is transitioning to a multi-custodial hybrid RIA. Under the new partnership, Practifi will provide a CRM system that will empower Concurrent's independent advisors to automate workflows, access high-net-worth client records, and transform business intelligence into insight and action at scale.

Concurrent's advisors will have access to a single-point solution that allows for team collaboration and a streamlined process that manages client work, as well as back-office tasks. By bringing together every aspect of an advisory firm's work into one platform, advisors can rely on business efficiency and stronger client relationships.

"We are delighted to partner with Concurrent, and to support their vision for independence," said Adrian Johnstone, President and Co-Founder of Practifi. "Our industry-leading integrations and data-centralizing capabilities unlock a new level of value for top-performing wealth management firms like Concurrent. We will work alongside them to enable human-powered advice with competitive tools."

Practifi's partnership with Concurrent comes at a time of robust growth among hybrid RIAs. Concurrent currently serves advisors across the country and is restructuring as an RIA with multi-custodial relationships while building its own technology stack.

"The RIA model gives us the freedom to build our business hand-in-hand with the best technology partners in the space," said Concurrent Co-Founder, Nate Lenz. "After an extensive process, we consider Practifi, a clear leader in the CRM space. We're confident that our partnership will promote long-term success for our advisors"

"Rapidly growing RIAs need options to achieve their goals and meet the needs of an increasingly data-driven environment," Tom Westhoff, Practifi's Vice President of Global Sales, added "Practifi's dynamic solutions ensure wealth managers are building their businesses using the best enterprise software available for the industry. We're thrilled to partner with Concurrent as the firm adds to its ever-expanding community of advisors."

About Practifi

Practifi is the performance optimization platform purpose-built for the wealth management industry. Practifi empowers teams to automate workflows, create rich client records, and access advanced analytics in a unified experience. With comprehensive APIs, a range of specialist wealth industry integrations, and an ecosystem of hundreds of integrated apps, our platform centralizes data and gives greater visibility across organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Sydney, Australia, Practifi enables organizations across the globe to deepen loyalty with their clients and pioneer the future of wealth management. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

CONTACT

MARIE CUNNINGHAM

224-289-5100

MARIE.CUNNINGHAM@PRACTIFI.COM

View original content:

SOURCE Practifi