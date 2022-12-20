Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative Announces Positive Result of Oral Paclitaxel in Combination with a PD-1 and Carboplatin from I-SPY2 TRIAL in Neoadjuvant Breast Cancer

Oral Paclitaxel combination regimen has graduated from this Phase 2 trial in the triple negative breast cancer subgroup

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative (QLHC) today announced that a regimen including oral paclitaxel plus encequidar (Athenex) in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and carboplatin has graduated in the triple-negative subset of high-risk early-stage breast cancer. The oral paclitaxel, relative to intravenous paclitaxel, was associated with less neuropathy and was not associated with an increase in febrile neutropenia. We anticipate that these results will be presented at upcoming national meetings in Q2 of 2023.

"It is important for us to seek out optimal combinations of therapies and find ways to reduce toxicity. We are excited to continue working on this and other combinations," said Laura Esserman, MD, the lead investigator for the I-SPY 2 study and founder of QLHC.

The I-SPY 2 TRIAL, sponsored by QLHC, is a standing Phase 2 randomized, controlled, multicenter platform with an innovative Bayesian adaptive randomization design aimed to rapidly screen and identify promising new treatments in specific subgroups of adults with newly-diagnosed, high-risk (high likelihood of recurrence), locally-advanced breast cancer (Stage 2/3) based on molecule characteristics (biomarker signatures). The biomarker rich I SPY 2 TRIAL will continue to investigate the personalized combination of agents to optimize efficacy and toxicity.

