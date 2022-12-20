SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonder Holdings Inc. - SOND

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOND). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP) (PRNewswire)

The investigation concerns whether Sonder and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 23, 2022, Sonder issued a press release announcing "an information technology security incident resulting in unauthorized access to one of the company's systems that included certain guest records." Sonder stated its belief "that guest records created prior to October 1, 2021 were involved in this incident," which involved access to guest information including Sonder.com usernames and passwords, guest transaction receipts, dates booked for stays at a Sonder property, and guests' full names, birth dates, phone numbers, addresses, and email addresses.

On this news, Sonder's stock price fell $0.03 per share, or 1.74%, to close at $1.69 per share on November 23, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP