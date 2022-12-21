RollWorks Deepened Opportunities for Businesses to Grow in 2022

With broad-based innovation, the account-based marketing leader doubled down on intent data, CRM, sales persona, and advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced increased momentum across its platform, customers, and partner ecosystem that are fueling RollWorks' projected 40% ARR year-over-year growth.

"Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, ABM has held strong as B2B businesses double-down on their investments that drive efficiencies," said Darragh Fitzpatrick, Chief Revenue Officer, RollWorks. "RollWorks had a solid year as we heavily prioritized investing in our customers, our own platform, and across our partner ecosystem. We're proud to have helped B2B organizations create a more holistic picture of their customers throughout their journey. In turn, we gave them more accuracy, personalization, and precision at scale."

Increased Product Innovation

RollWorks has been at the forefront of the ABM movement since the platform's launch in 2018. Since then, the company has driven ABM market innovation and adoption, including several 2022 marquee product milestones:

Created a new standard in intent data with the debut of Keyword Intent. When combined with best-in-class Bombora Intent and G2 buyer intent, RollWorks Keyword Intent provides corroborating sources of intent and the best possible results that give organizations more certainty that an account is actually in-market. When combined with best-in-class Bombora Intent and G2 buyer intent, RollWorks Keyword Intent provides corroborating sources of intent and the best possible results that give organizations more certainty that an account is actually in-market.

Deepened CRM integrations with the launch of RollWorks Journey Events for HubSpot® and Journey Events for Salesforce . The new solutions illustrate the power of ABM and CRM, giving the majority of go-to-market teams consolidated account-level visibility within their CRM solutions to unite critical touchpoints. The company also rolled out Sales Insights for HubSpot, which uses data science to provide a 360-degree view of accounts throughout the buying journey to help marketers and sales teams to create more timely and efficient sales outreach. with the launch of RollWorksand. The new solutions illustrate the power of ABM and CRM, giving the majority of go-to-market teams consolidated account-level visibility within their CRM solutions to unite critical touchpoints. The company also rolled outwhich uses data science to provide a 360-degree view of accounts throughout the buying journey to help marketers and sales teams to create more timely and efficient sales outreach.

Doubled Down on Advertising with Account List Builder, Pixel Assistant, and Site Traffic Revealer to give B2B organizations market-leading advertising performance to move the needle in accelerating and optimizing conversion at any stage in the sales funnel. The foundational product innovations help organizations eradicate irrelevant ad spend and focus investment by reaching the exact B2B buying audiences they need. withto give B2B organizations market-leading advertising performance to move the needle in accelerating and optimizing conversion at any stage in the sales funnel. The foundational product innovations help organizations eradicate irrelevant ad spend and focus investment by reaching the exact B2B buying audiences they need.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem

In 2022, the company saw a tremendous uptick in its tech partner program, with notable new partner integrations such as G2 , Drift , Intellimize , Postal.io , and Outreach . Earlier this year, RollWorks also became the first ABM company to surpass 500 installs with HubSpot . RollWorks takes a uniquely partner-first, partner-friendly approach, where its customers first choose their preferred martech components and RollWorks then partners with those tech market leaders. Together, RollWorks and its partners help B2B teams orchestrate engagement across channels at scale, greater interoperability and data flow, which results in more efficient go-to-market efforts.

RollWorks also rapidly expanded its agency partner program, which increased by 80 partners including Boundify , 1406 Consulting , and Growth Marketing Firm since its launch one year ago. The RollWorks Agency Partner Program encompasses the industry's most respected and innovative agencies to combine the expertise of RollWorks with reputable agency partners to convert prospects into successful customers.

2023: Increasing ABM Opportunity

As B2B revenue teams continue to align around the most targeted and efficient go-to-market strategies, ABM platforms are driving results and being prioritized for 2023, like for these RollWorks customers . In a recent survey of 1,000 marketers, almost half (48%) who have ABM solutions say their current ABM partner's ability to deliver on ROI is excellent, and more than two thirds (68%) of those who don't currently have ABM say they are looking to implement ABM into their overall marketing strategy in 2023.

"Marketers will continue to face economic uncertainty and grapple with resource efficiency— while also navigating a smaller buyer market—which means it will be even more critical to identify accounts that are actually in-market to buy," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing, RollWorks. "As more marketers look to ABM to change the way they acquire new customers and generate revenue with their sales teams, RollWorks is poised to have an even more stellar 2023 with ample ABM opportunity."

If you're looking to start your ABM journey in 2023, or strengthen your existing strategies and programs, visit www.rollworks.com to connect with an ABM expert.

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

