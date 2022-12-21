The Wireless Experience Expands to 100 Stores

Celebrates 25th Anniversary by Reopening in Hometown

MANAHAWKIN, N.J., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-based retailer The Wireless Experience (TWE) has expanded to 100 stores, reopening in the town of its founding as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. TWE's 100th store opened its doors on November 16th in Manahawkin, New Jersey, just down the street from the site of the company's first retail location.

"We're proud to mark our two milestones in the town that gave us our start in 1997," says TWE founder and CEO Brian Wainwright. "Our roots here shaped TWE's business success and culture of caring, and with the amazing team that's starting our second quarter-century, the best is yet to come!"

The company's 25th anniversary year kicked off in August with a period of rapid growth, as TWE added two stores in Pennsylvania, one in Massachusetts, and another two in New Jersey in addition to the new Manahawkin store. The company plans to open its 101st store, in Hazlet, New Jersey, by year-end.

Launched as a one-person side business, TWE now ranks as the top-rated East Coast AT&T retailer and employs more than 300 people across six states. The company has earned four Great Place to Work Certifications, four Fortune Best Workplace Awards, four Inc. 5000 rankings and two rankings on the NJBIZ Fast 50.

The Wireless Experience (TWE), established in 1997, is an AT&T Authorized Retailer with over 100 stores located in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Headquartered in Manahawkin, New Jersey, TWE is an organization built on the foundation of introducing new technology that inspires and enhances the lives of their guests. Their mission is to set the standard for the best wireless experience, and they do this by conducting business under the five core values of accountability, community, integrity, loyalty and trust.

