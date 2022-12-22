InventHelp Inventor Develops Stylish Hat & Wig Combination (RKH-411)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was temporarily wearing wigs and hats after a lot of hair was pulled from my head at an African braid shop. I thought there could be a more convenient and stylish wig and hat combo," said an inventor, from Petersburg, Va., "so I invented the SILHOUETTE GEAR. My design would be comfortable to wear and it would offer a more natural looking hairstyle."

The invention provides a new hat and wig combination for women. In doing so, it can be worn anytime, especially when on-the-go. As a result, it increases comfort and style and it saves time and effort. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to wear and maintain so it is ideal for women who wear hair extensions and wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

