InventHelp Inventor Develops Decorative Holder for Face Masks (TLP-190)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an attractive holder for hanging all my fabric face masks," said an inventor, from Grand Rapids, Mich., "so I invented the MASK HOLDER. My design can be placed by the front door and it ensures that a supply of clean masks is organized and accessible."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a decorative way to store face masks at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional mask storage methods and hooks. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that masks are accessible when needed. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp