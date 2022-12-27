InventHelp Inventor Develops Laundering Accessory for Face Masks (CNC-888)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect face masks in the washing machine and dryer," said an inventor, from Pineville, N.C., "so I invented the MASK BUDDY. My design helps to prevent damage and it could allow you to wash masks more frequently."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to launder face masks. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage to the strings or ear loops. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it eliminates the need to purchase replacement masks. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

