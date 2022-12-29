InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Device for Plastic Barriers (FMB-179)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for workers and patrons to communicate through a plastic barrier," said an inventor, from Bakersfield, Calif., "so I invented the BARRIER SPEAKER. My design allows users to communicate clearly and without the need to shout, repeat or misunderstand the conversation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective communication device for use with protective plastic barriers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In doing so, it helps to prevent misunderstandings and frustration. It also enhances safety and communication. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FMB-179, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp