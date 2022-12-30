Goya President Bob Unanue donates 30,000 pounds of food to support Buffalo blizzard recovery efforts.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods is taking action as first responders deliver 30,000 pounds of food to support the people of Buffalo as the city bands together to dig out of the snow and recover from the devastating effects of the blizzard.

GOYA FOODS COMES TO THE AID OF BUFFALO FOLLOWING BLIZZARD

The donation is part of Goya's ongoing commitment to providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid through the Goya Gives initiative. In New York alone, Goya has donated millions of pounds of food to help feed thousands of families in times of need since the company's inception in 1936.

"Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Western New York. As a company, we have always prioritized relief for those in need. It's part of our DNA. Beyond mass food donations and distribution efforts, we continue to provide extra support when communities need it most," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Goya's distribution facility in Angola, NY is mobilizing to deliver the donation to community centers throughout the city of Buffalo, with the local support of the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY and Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY.

This local facility has remained open 24 hours a day through the severe weather conditions and continues to provide essential food deliveries to its surrounding cities. Through the coordinated effort of local Goya leaders Steve Schunk leading production and Carlos Pereira overseeing distribution, Goya's food deliveries remain uninterrupted.

"We are committed to getting food delivered to places where others can't during a blizzard. As an essential service we are all hands on deck to deliver to every supermarket in need," said Carlos Pereira, General Manager of Goya Foods Great Lakes.

"We are grateful for this generous donation, and we appreciate the support Goya Foods has shown the city of Buffalo during our time of need," said Mayor Byron W. Brown. "Our city has been greatly impacted by this historic once-in-a-generation blizzard. As the cleanup process continues, we appreciate all the help and support we continue to receive from organizations like Goya Foods and from state and other municipalities."

About Goya Foods: Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com .

