SECURAM Debuts Innovative Smart Home Security Product Lineup at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global security company SECURAM announced today it will debut a lineup of innovative smart home technology products at this year's Consumer Technology Association CES 2023 conference, held in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023. From intelligent light switches to home safe security and smart front door locks, the SECURAM Guard Home Security System delivers seamless integration and real-time monitoring for homeowners.

SECURAM GUARD HOME SECURITY SYSTEM (PRNewswire)

For more than 30 years, SECURAM has pushed the security industry forward with innovative products and advancements. More than 200 banks and some of the largest companies in the world trust SECURAM security solutions. More recently, the company has introduced innovative home security products, including the SECURAM Touch, leveraging its commercial-grade locks and biometric fingerprint access to transform the smart home security market. With the SECURAM Smart Hub and Smart Door and Window sensors, the global company delivers a full smart home security solution for homeowners.

"We believe home security should be simple and seamless, as well as secure. With 30 years of corporate security experience, we are combining our industry-leading lock and biometrics technology with user-friendly home security features to deliver the safest, most durable products on the market for homeowners," said Chunlei Zhou, SECURAM CEO. "More than 3 million customers trust SECURAM, and we're proud to share our newest lineup of innovative smart home security products at CES 2023."

CES 2023 visitors can view the SECURAM EOS Wi-Fi Smart Lock and other products at the company's booth, #52032 at Tech West in the Venetian Expo. The EOS Wi-Fi Smart Lock secures the front door of your home, while delivering the flexibility homeowners want to take control of home security. Fingerprint technology, code access, app control, and date-based access features combine with Alexa and Google Home voice control to allow users to give access when and where they want, anytime.

SECURAM is also combining smart lighting technology with advanced laser and light motion detection in the SECURAM Wi-Fi Security Switch. Built with security in mind, the smart light switch can distinguish the difference between a person and a pet using advanced laser technology, which is more stable and accurate than passive infrared light technology. The device's smart mode combines user-selected rules, triggered by motion and light sensor technology, to improve home security.

To secure valuables in the home, the company's Safe Monitor smart home device connects seamlessly to home Wi-Fi and provides temperature, humidity, door open status, and vibration updates through the SECURAM Guard app. This data helps protect valuables, including documents, photos, and jewelry stored in a home safe. In addition, vibration and light sensors detect door status, sending a push alert when a safe is opened.

All SECURAM products are simple to connect and manage via a smart device using the company's secure cloud-based app. Automatic push-notifications ensure you are in-the-know 24/7 no matter where you are in the world, and include a one-touch arm/disarm feature for easy and secure access. Seamless integration with other smart home products, including voice controls, make improving home security as easy and quick as possible.

Get a free one year subscription to SECURAM Guard Home Security Service when you purchase any SECURAM smart home products and subscribe using the promotional QR code provided in the package. With the home security subscription yearly plan, you get access to alert SMS, phone alert call back, 30 day device history and safe lock remote service FREE for a year. Speak to a SECURAM representative today to learn how to sign up for this home protection plan.

About Securam

Since 1991, SECURAM has been a leading innovator of security solutions for home and commercial use. Early in its history, SECURAM was one of the first to have developed contactless access control door lock and safe/vault lock systems. As the smart home movement started introducing various IOT devices for the home, safe owners began looking for ways to connect their safes. SECURAM developed one of the first connected safe lock systems that could be managed and controlled from a smartphone app, and that technology grew and introduced the modern smart door lock.

As the company's expertise with smart technologies expanded, it found ways to improve security of the devices offered in the smart home segment. Its team of talented engineers set out to integrate the high security protocols developed for the safe lock market into secure devices for smart homes. Today, SECURAM offers a broad array of highly secure smart devices for the connected home. From biometric smart locks to perimeter security sensors, and smart garage door controllers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SECURAM