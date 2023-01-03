AbbVie to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 5:00 p.m. CT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, and women's health, in addition to products and services across our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

