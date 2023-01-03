Stillwater, MN digitizes parking and mobility management with Passport

Year-round travel destination in Minnesota launches Passport Parking for easy, contactless parking payments

STILLWATER, Minn., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Stillwater is partnering with mobility software and payments company Passport to provide its community with an easier and more convenient way to pay for parking. With Passport's platform in place, the City can also access real-time parking insights and data and operate more efficiently

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

Passport's mobile payment application, Passport Parking, makes paying to park seamless and hassle-free. After downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play , a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"Passport's technology streamlines our operations and gives our residents and visitors more parking payment options," says Community Development Director at the City of Stillwater, Tim Gladhill. "With this launch, our residents and visitors can park with peace of mind and spend more time enjoying Stillwater's exquisite dining, live music entertainment and more."

More than 800 cities, private operators and universities in North America trust Passport's digital mobility platform as the only end-to-end system for managing mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital parking permits and mobility management. Later this year, the City will leverage Passport's platform to digitally enforce its curb through license plate recognition (LPR) technology.

"We are thrilled for this partnership with the City of Stillwater," says Jake Breig, Passport account executive. "In addition to offering the community a convenient way to pay for parking, the City of Stillwater can now collect, aggregate and visualize all mobility data in one central location through our platform."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport