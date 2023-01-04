Focused On Growth, New Chief Technology Officer Joins Shur

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 / PRNewswire/ -- Siva Kakuturi is joining Shur as its first Chief Technology Officer. Shur is an Insurtech/Fintech building market-based products that put student loan borrowers on the pathway toward wealth creation. At a crucial moment for the company's growth, Kakuturi brings a wealth of entrepreneurship and technology experience to Shur's dynamic and growing team.

"We are thrilled that Siva is joining our team. At this strategic time for Shur, he brings vital expertise leading and growing cutting-edge business and technology solutions," said Kahlil Byrd (KB) , Founder and CEO of Shur. "Every student loan borrower, especially those at the beginning of their careers, should have access to the highest quality financial services, products, and coaching."

For over 25 years, Kakuturi has been a leader in business and technology, building products for government, finance, education, and health and human services. He currently serves as the CEO of CK Consulting and CIO of SVC Capital. The company he founded and led, Sivic Solutions Group, LLC – providing full-service technology and consulting systems – was acquired in 2017. Siva earned his Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York.

Kakuturi said, "I am honored to join Shur as Chief Technology Officer. Shur is uniquely positioned to change the landscape for millions of student loan holders. I look forward to driving innovation while continuing its focus on the customer and partner experience." Further, Kakuturi said, "Shur meets my life goals of making an impact on the social front by helping college graduates achieve their American dream."

Kakuturi joins Shur after a period of sustained success for the company. Over the past two years, Shur has: raised capital from more than 25 investors; built an extraordinary core team and seasoned national advisors, and; through its partnership with Equifax® and VantageScore™, produced one of the largest-ever analyses of nearly 900k student loan borrowers and their financial reality before and during the pandemic.

Technology advisor, Shur board member, and former CTO of E*Trade and Morgan Stanley, Joshua S. Levine , said, "Siva is an outstanding addition to the Shur team. His skills and trajectory match those of the most talented people I've worked with throughout my career. He has the right vision, experience, and robust technology background to lead Shur's innovative development for borrowers and our partners."

