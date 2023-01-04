InventHelp Inventor Develops DVD/CD Indexing Storage System (PND-4896)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comprehensive indexing system for storing and accessing various CDs and DVDs," said an inventor, from Brookhaven, Pa., "so I invented the DVD/CD LIBRARY. My design would increase storage capabilities and organization for users, while keeping your collections safe from dust, scratches, damage, loss or theft."

The invention provides an improved method of storing various forms of media. In doing so, it could accommodate a diverse range of media types, including DVDs, CDs, video games, and CDROMS. As a result, it ensures that media is easy to review and locate and it increases convenience and organization. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PND-4896, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

