Metcal Releases New MSA Series Smoke Absorbers

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metcal, part of OK International and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a leader in benchtop soldering for electronics and industrial manufacturing, announced the launch of its new MSA Series smoke absorbers, which are space-saving compact workbench fans that use activated carbon filters to extract harmful flux fumes and smoke during hand soldering operations.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover) (PRNewswire)

The Metcal MSA-35L is a versatile dual-position benchtop fan designed for smaller spaces, which can be used horizontally or vertically for almost twice the airflow efficiency.

The Metcal MSA-25U, a smaller unit than the MSA-35L, features a USB plug that is compatible with any standard 5-volt USB power supply.

"The dual-position MSA-35L and the USB-powered MSA-25U are designed to help keep solder station operators safe by drawing smoke and fumes away from the workstation and filtering out impurities," explains Seerena Wright, Metcal Product Manager. "The MSAs are the perfect addition to any benchtop, even more so when space is limited for soldering operations."

Both MSA Series smoke absorbers are very quiet when in use, offer easy filter replacement, and are ESD-compliant.

For more information about MSA-35L and MSA-25U, visit www.metcal.com.

About Metcal:

Metcal, an OK International brand, is a benchtop solutions innovator, leading the way in hand soldering, convection rework, fume extraction, and fluid dispensing. Metcal breakthroughs have empowered global OEM and electronics assembly customers in contract manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, industrial and military sectors since 1982. For more information, visit www.metcal.com.

About OK International:

OK International, part of Dover Corporation, is a global manufacturer of bench tools and equipment that are used in electronics & industrial product assembly. Committed to operational excellence and innovation, they deliver core technological advantages with best-in-class performance. The core brands are Metcal, which provides advanced technology products across hand soldering, convection rework, and fume extraction applications, and Techcon, known for its fluid and dispensing products that provide superior accuracy and durability. For more information about OK International, visit okinternational.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

OK International Contact:

Josh Edberg

(714) 230-2397

jedberg@okinternational.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

jdickens@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover