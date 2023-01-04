OWL Services | Year in Review

Nearly $500 Million Invested to Accelerate Deployment of Turnkey Petroleum, Compliance, Integrated Solutions and eMobility Infrastructure and Maintenance Service Nationwide

TROY, Mich., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OWL Services, a portfolio company of Trive Capital and a premier sales, installation, program management, and service partner to petroleum, commercial, industrial, fleet and electrical vehicle companies today announced its year in review highlighted by a significant growth investment the company received from several leading financial and strategic partners.

The proceeds from the investment were used to accelerate the deployment of the company's turnkey petroleum construction, maintenance and compliance solutions and scale its industry-leading integrated solutions and eMobility business.

As a leader in EV charging station project management, installation and maintenance, OWL Services is currently executing on an ever-growing pipeline of eMobility infrastructure and maintenance projects.

The company works with all major electric vehicle OEM's and is installing electric charging infrastructure across a blue-chip customer base on a national level. Over the next five years, OWL Services is on track to install more than 10,000 DCFC, Level 3 chargers expanding on its legacy service business to meet the 97% uptime required for new NEVI funding requirements.

"The caliber and interest of our investors illustrates our significant progress and capabilities toward expanding our turkey petroleum and EV charging infrastructure and maintenance services across the country," said Greg Ergenbright, CEO at OWL Services. "We are equipped to take on the unique demands of electrification safely, efficiently, and sustainably, just as our partner companies have done for decades with petroleum equipment and services."

OWL Services is supported by an investor group that includes Trive Capital, Sidekick Operators, Monroe Capital, FS Investments, and Bain Capital Credit. Additionally, Goldman Sachs served as the financial advisor in connection with the company's latest capital raise and Houlihan Lokey served as the placement agent. OWL Services also retained Gibson Dunn to advise on legal matters.

"With OWL Services, we see a differentiated facility maintenance platform that addresses the unprecedented challenges faced by customers in managing electrification while also maintaining existing infrastructure," said Blake Bonner, Partner at Trive Capital. "We believe the company's turnkey sales, service and maintenance platform is uniquely positioned to accelerate North America's energy transformation and the electrification of its transportation sector."

ABOUT OWL SERVICES

Headquartered in the Metro Detroit area with over 21 offices and 1,300 field service professionals, OWL Services is the leading sales, installation, program management, and service provider to petroleum, commercial, industrial, fleet, and electrical vehicle companies across North America.

The Company's portfolio includes:

Oscar W. Larson Company is the Midwest leader in full-service petroleum and fluid handling equipment contracting for more than 75 years. is the Midwest leader in full-service petroleum and fluid handling equipment contracting for more than 75 years.

WildcoPES is the East Coast's leading distributor of comprehensive vehicle fueling equipment sales, maintenance, inspection, testing and construction management services. is the East Coast's leading distributor of comprehensive vehicle fueling equipment sales, maintenance, inspection, testing and construction management services.

CBE is a leading supplier and service provider of in-store technologies, including point-of-sale systems, video surveillance, alarms, audio, network infrastructure and digital signage. is a leading supplier and service provider of in-store technologies, including point-of-sale systems, video surveillance, alarms, audio, network infrastructure and digital signage.

Crompco is the nation's leader in environmental compliance management, site inspection, and managed and information services that are designed and supported specifically for today's underground storage tank owners. is the nation's leader in environmental compliance management, site inspection, and managed and information services that are designed and supported specifically for today's underground storage tank owners.

eStructure Solutions is the leader in eMobility infrastructure and maintenance, providing turnkey engineering, design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services. is the leader in eMobility infrastructure and maintenance, providing turnkey engineering, design, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services.

Great Dane Petroleum is a full-service petroleum and general contractor covering the Southeastern U.S. is a full-service petroleum and general contractor covering the Southeastern U.S.

JBI Electrical Systems is a nationally recognized and award-winning provider of electrical systems and services that cater to clients in a diverse range of industries. is a nationally recognized and award-winning provider of electrical systems and services that cater to clients in a diverse range of industries.

ABOUT TRIVE CAPITAL

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside growth through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

The Trive team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals who have been involved in over 100 middle-market transactions representing more than $6 billion in revenue across Trive's targeted industry sectors and situations.

