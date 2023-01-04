Privacera Achieves AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, an open-standards based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics Competency status in the Data Governance and Security category. This designation recognizes that Privacera has demonstrated proven technology or expertise that helps customers achieve their cloud data and analytics goals.

Achieving the AWS Data and Analytics Competency differentiates Privacera as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software or consulting services designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Modern data analytics requires a comprehensive data security strategy as a key design principle from day one," said Balaji Ganesan, CEO of Privacera. "Achieving this milestone of AWS Data and Analytics Competency status is a testament of our work to help our customers securely discover and access sensitive data, collaborate, and derive insights – all protected through our proven Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance and open standards."

Today, enterprise data teams are increasingly creating heterogeneous data lakes and data meshes on AWS. Privacera's Unified Platform for Data Security and Governance helps these teams further protect sensitive data and enable privacy while reducing time to insights by automating manual governance processes. Simultaneously, organizations will be able to accelerate their migration to the cloud by leveraging Privacera to securely manage data access policies within a single governance platform across diverse on-premises and cloud data sources. This will help streamline data migrations to AWS through increased automation, consistent policy management, and the ability to ensure compliance through an open, consistent, and proven standard.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security, and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as Databricks, Snowflake, Starburst, Dremio and others. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

