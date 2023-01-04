Virax Biolabs Introduces Human Papillomavirus ("HPV") Test Kit

Kit Available Now for Distribution

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virax Biolabs ("Virax" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VRAX), an innovative biotechnology company focused on the prevention, detection, and diagnosis of viral diseases, announced today the distribution of HPV test kits with shipments anticipated in Q1 of 2023 to markets accepting the CE mark, such as the European Union. The test kit covers 18 different genotypes of HPV, including type 53, which is higher risk and becoming increasingly prevalent. The specialized diagnostic kits can be found by contacting the Company's sales representatives.

Virax's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, James Foster commented "we are excited to expand our ViraxClear line of tests into an additional significant area of concern. These tests will cover more genotypes, have shorter processing times and lower costs than the currently available HPV tests in Europe. As we are able to supply around 200,000 of these tests per week, we have a significant opportunity to capture some market share."

HPV is one of the most prevalent sexually transmitted infections in the developed world. HPV is also the primary cause of cervical cancer in women with around 33,000 cases and 15,000 deaths annually in the EU, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Globally, HPV is estimated to cause over 600,000 cases of cervical cancer annually by the World Health Organization.

About Virax Biolabs Group Limited

Founded in 2013, Virax Biolabs is an Innovative Biotechnology company focused on the diagnosis of and the detection of immune responses to viral diseases.

In addition to distributing an array of viral test kits in unique geographies, Virax Biolabs Group Limited is currently developing a proprietary T-Cell Test technology with the intention of providing an immunology profiling platform that assesses each individual's immune risk profile against major global viral threats. T-Cell testing can be particularly effective in the management and therapeutics of COVID-19 as well as other threats including Monkeypox, Hepatitis B, Malaria, Herpes and Human Papillomavirus. For more information, please visit www.viraxbiolabs.com.

