Wren Builds Out Scientific Advisory Board for Neurodegenerative Diseases

BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wren Therapeutics announced today a number of new members to its Scientific Advisory Board. Joining existing members—Tuomas Knowles, PhD; Sara Linse, PhD; and Michele Vendruscolo, PhD—are Jeffrey L. Cummings, MD, ScD; Nora Bengoa-Vergniory, PhD; Bradley Hyman, MD, PhD; Kelvin Luk, PhD, MTR; and Rajesh Pahwa, MD.

"We are breaking new ground, and we are relying on this distinguished and diverse group of experts to guide our translational and clinical development strategy for our pioneering class of small-molecule drugs that target the source of oligomer generation in neurodegenerative diseases," said Bart Henderson, CEO of Wren. "Each of our SAB members brings unrivaled scientific expertise across key areas of neurodegenerative disease biology, preclinical development, and clinical testing that will be invaluable as we advance our first-in-class small-molecule drugs for Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS into clinical trials."

Jeffrey L. Cummings , MD, ScD

Joy Chambers-Grundy Professor of Brain Science, Director of the Chambers-Gundy Center for Transformative Neuroscience, Co-Director of the Pam Quirk Brain Health and Biomarker Laboratory, Department of Brain Health, School of Integrated Health Sciences, University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Dr. Cummings is globally recognized for his contributions to Alzheimer's disease research, drug development, and clinical trials. He has been recognized for this research and leadership contributions in the field of Alzheimer's disease through numerous awards. More at: https://www.unlv.edu/people/jeffrey-l-cummings-md-scd

Nora Bengoa-Vergniory, PhD

Ikerbasque and Ramon y Cajal Research Fellow, Achucarro Basque Center for Neuroscience, Spain

Research Visitor, Oxford University

Dr. Bengoa-Vergniory's research focuses on alpha-synuclein aggregation and neuroinflammation in neurodegeneration, specifically in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Her laboratory specializes in the identification and treatment of disease targets in neurodegenerative conditions through translational modeling. More at: https://www.ikerbasque.net/en/nora-bengoa-vergniory and https://www.dpag.ox.ac.uk/team/nora-bengoa-vergniory

Bradley Hyman , MD, PhD

Director, Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease Research Center

Dr. Hyman directs the Alzheimer's disease research unit at the MassGeneral Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease (MIND) with the goal of understanding the neuropathophysiologic and genetic factors that underlie dementia. His laboratory studies the anatomical and molecular basis of dementia in Alzheimer's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/research/hyman-lab

Kelvin Luk , PhD, MTR

Research Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and Penn Center for Neurodegenerative Disease Research (CNDR)

Dr. Luk's research aims to untangle the relationship between the formation of alpha-synuclein pathology that characterizes Parkinson's disease and related disorders, such as dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy (MSA), as well as its contribution to neuronal dysfunction and degeneration. More at: https://www.med.upenn.edu/apps/faculty/index.php/g275/p5426062

Rajesh Pahwa , MD

Laverne and Joyce Rider Professor of Neurology, Chief of the Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Division, and Director of Parkinson Foundation Center of Excellence, University of Kansas Medical Center

Dr. Pahwa's research focuses on the various aspects of Parkinson's disease and essential tremor. He has conducted more than 150 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease therapeutics and for other movement disorders. More at: https://www.kumc.edu/rpahwa.html

About Wren Therapeutics

Wren is a biopharmaceutical company transforming drug discovery for neurodegenerative diseases, targeting the fleeting protein intermediates central to many disease pathways that are beyond the reach of conventional drug discovery approaches. We have built a unique drug discovery platform to assay and target the transient protein intermediates—the oligomers—in these disease pathways, to interrupt the molecular mechanisms that are the source of oligomer generation with small-molecule therapeutics. We are focusing this platform first on some of the greatest unmet medical needs of our time: Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and ALS. For more information, please visit: www.wrentherapeutics.com.

