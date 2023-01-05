GI Alliance Announces Appointment of Two Industry Leaders to the Board of Managers

Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to serve on GI Alliance Board

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest GI physician practice management company, today announced the appointment of Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to the GI Alliance Board of Managers ("Board"), effective November 29, 2022.

"We are excited to welcome Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to the GI Alliance Board," said James Weber, M.D., chairman and CEO of GI Alliance. "Kelly's deep understanding of physician-based healthcare leadership and Paul's healthcare leadership roles, in both the public and private sector, are best-in-class. They will both be instrumental in providing exemplary expertise, perspective, and guidance."

Kelly Robison is the founder and CEO of Platinum Group Advisors, LLC. Platinum Group Advisors focuses on executive consulting and advisory services in the healthcare, healthcare tech, and retail industries. Prior to this role, Kelly served as the CEO of Brown and Toland Physicians from 2018-2021. The San Francisco-based provider enterprise included 2,600 physicians serving over 335,000 HMO, Medicare Advantage, ACO, PPO, and Medi-Cal members. She additionally served as the chief development officer for OptumCare, a division of United Healthcare from 2013-2017. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University -East Bay and a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Francisco State University.

Paul Mango was the Deputy Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2019-2021. During this time, he served as Secretary Azar's formal liaison to Operation Warp Speed where he was involved in nearly all strategic, operational, and financial aspects of the program, and facilitated its day-to-day activities among the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and the White House. Before his role as Deputy Chief of Staff, Mango served from 2018-2019 as the Chief of Staff at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Before joining the government in 2018, he spent close to 25 years as a consultant in, and leader of, McKinsey & Company's Health Care Practice both in the United States and globally. He started his professional career as a field artillery officer in the United States Army, serving both in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, NC, and the 8th Infantry Division in Germany. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1981, where he graduated as a Distinguished Cadet. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University in 1988, where he graduated as a Baker Scholar.

The new appointments to the Board will join the following board members: James Weber, M.D. (GI Alliance CEO/Chairman), Jason Scheir (Apollo Hybrid Value Partner), Anton Finucane-Courreges (Apollo Global Management Principle), Paul Berggreen, M.D. (GI Alliance Chief Strategy Officer), and Casey Chapman, M.D. (Chief Medical Officer).

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI practice management company providing services to nearly 700 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

