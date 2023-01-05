InventHelp Inventor Develops an Anti-Bite Helmet (TLP-205)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in child care, I know biting is a normal and common behavior but a frustrating one. Many parent are left angry and not understanding when their child is hurt by another. This is a fun way to keep everyone safe" said inventor Pocatello, ID "This ANTI-BITE-HELMET is a newly designed helmet for wearing by toddlers that could prevent the child from being able to bite another child."

The patent-pending invention may provide an alternative on the limited means to stop a child who bites such as: isolating, scolding, or a time out. Provide peace of mind to parents who worry about their children getting hurt or possibly retaliating and becoming a biter. Helmet could display a vast array of fun designs, making it more enjoyable for the child to wear the helmet, design could include bunny or cat ears.

The original design was submitted to the headquarters sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLP-205, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

