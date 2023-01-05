James (Jim) DeVaul Joins BULLETPROOF™, a GLI company, as Federal Director

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bulletproof, a compliance, IT, and industry-leading cybersecurity company, announced today that it has appointed James (Jim) DeVaul as its Federal Director. DeVaul will support Bulletproof's cybersecurity growth in the U.S. Federal Government sector.

(CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company) (PRNewswire)

DeVaul brings close to 30 years of federal experience to his new role at Bulletproof. A retired KPMG Federal Advisory Partner, DeVaul was responsible for assisting with KPMG's growth of cybersecurity in the Federal sector.

DeVaul supported the development of KPMG's federal cybersecurity strategy and ensured each plan was precisely executed. He led teams through KPMG's Federal compliance audits, reporting audits, control tests, security risk assessments, and penetration studies. DeVaul was also the driver behind KPMG's U.S. Federal Government's FEDRAMP advisory services, which focused on commercial entities' compliance with the FEDRAMP cloud-service security requirements.

"I had the privilege of reporting to Jim over 20 years ago in one of my first jobs," said Gus Fritschie, Bulletproof's Vice President of Information Security Services. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with him again. Jim's decades of federal knowledge, layered with our Information Security Services team's experience and skill, will allow us to give federal agencies the full support they need when it comes to strengthening their security posture and building resilience."

Bulletproof is committed to providing exceptional IT and cybersecurity solutions for state and federal government clients. By gaining DeVaul as a member of its leadership team, Bulletproof is in a prime position to offer premier security services and solutions to government agencies and contractors.

"Over the past few years, we've significantly increased our focus on security solutions for the federal government and state agencies, including becoming a designated Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contractor," said Steven Burns, President & COO of Bulletproof. "Jim is a true powerhouse when it comes to the federal security sector and as such, has developed strong relationships with many key members of government. Having him on our team will propel Bulletproof even further as a leader in this space."

About Bulletproof, a GLI company:

Headquartered in Canada with locations across the United States and around the globe, Bulletproof has decades of IT, security, and compliance expertise. Bulletproof works with various industries including government & state agencies, gaming, lotteries, and tribal organizations, and leverages its extensive industry experience to mitigate risk and improve client processes, systems, and business infrastructure. Named Microsoft's global Security Partner of the Year in 2021 for delivering excellence and innovative end-to-end security solutions, Bulletproof is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

For more information on Bulletproof, visit our website ( bulletproofsi.com ) and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

James (Jim) DeVaul, Director of Federal with Bulletproof (CNW Group/Bulletproof, A GLI Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bulletproof, A GLI Company