OncoResponse to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders, today announced that Clifford Stocks, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. PST.

OncoResponse, Inc. is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company’s lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. For more information visit www.oncoresponseinc.com (PRNewsfoto/OncoResponse) (PRNewswire)

Following the live event, the accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of the OncoResponse website at https://oncoresponse.com/news-center/events.php.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of Elite Cancer Responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel antibodies targeting immune cells in the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead clinical candidate, OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an Elite Responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. OR2805 has entered cohort expansion trials in multiple cancer indications. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development, including a best-in-class anti-LILRB2 antibody that will enter clinical studies in 2023.

OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, RiverVest Venture Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Canaan Partners, Reimagined Ventures, Fiscus Ventures, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, , Helsinn Investment Fund, , GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Julie Rathbun

Rathbun Communications

+1.206.769.9219

julie@rathbuncomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OncoResponse