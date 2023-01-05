Research Innovations, Inc. Earns Fourth Great Place to Work Certification™

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Innovations, Inc. (RII) today announced it is Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. 96% of employees said RII is a great place to work, which is 39% higher than average for a U.S. company. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, and certification is earned using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data-driven For All methodology.

"Employee experience is one of our top priorities at RII and earning the Great Place to Work® certification validates that our employees feel supported, respected, and engaged," said Brian Drzewiecki, COO & CFO at RII. "By having a connected and empowered team, we're enabling innovation, creativity, and collaboration, which are all vital to achieving our core purpose of creating RIIdiculously Awesome solutions that make the world safer."

"We're a community at RII. We make a conscious effort to foster a sense of belonging and encourage everyone to bring their true selves to work every day" said Erin Fristoe, Vice President of People at RII. "We are growing rapidly, but our commitment to our people will never waver and we look forward to continuing to invest in our culture."

About Research Innovations, Inc.

With offices nationwide, as well as staff embedded with key customers globally, RII supports critical defense, intelligence, and cyber customers across the U.S. Government and with select international customers. RII is a leader in Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts with its cutting-edge solutions, rapidly delivering transformative technology to customers and end-users to achieve its core purpose of "Creating RIIdiculously Awesome® solutions that make the world safer."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

